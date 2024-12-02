More Encouraging News on HBCU Enrollments

Morgan State University in Baltimore has recorded its fourth consecutive year of record first-year student growth and overall student enrollment. Morgan’s current reported student enrollment stands at 10,739, a 9.4 percent increase over the previous year. The university now has the third-largest enrollment among the nation’s more than 100 HBCUs. In addition, the university has attracted its largest freshman class ever, with 2,369 new students, a nearly 4 percent increase over 2023’s first-year class. This year, Morgan Statee also achieved its highest graduate school enrollment in university history, with 1,712 students pursuing advanced degrees.

Prairie View A&M University in Texas has achieved record-breaking enrollment for the fall 2024 semester, reaching 9,893 students, surpassing the previous high of 9,516 set in 2018. There are 8,855 undergraduate students at the university this fall as well as 782 students pursuing master’s degrees and 189 students in doctoral programs. “We are excited to see that students from across the country continue to make PVAMU their institution of choice,” said Dr. Sarina Willis, vice president for enrollment management and student success. “This record enrollment was a collaborative effort that truly took everyone on campus to make possible.

Enrollment at the University of the District of Columbia has surged from 3,855 in fall 2023 to 4,202 in fall 2024. “As today’s businesses demand more technological skills, and higher education gets more expensive, more Americans are either unwilling or unable to pay the high price associated with a college degree,” said Dr. Hasanna Tyus, vice president for enrollment services. “UDC is unique in that it offers not only in-demand programs, but also an affordable education at all levels — from recent high school graduates to the person returning to school after 30 years in the workforce.”

Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri, reports a 14.2 percent increase in overall enrollment compared to fall 2023, with total enrollment for fall 2024 reaching 2,054 — the highest since 2019. Full-time student enrollment also saw a notable rise of 15.9 percent growing from 1,143 to 1,440. New student enrollment has surged to 848, marking a 27.3 percent rise compared to fall 2023. “Our focus on academic excellence is yielding measurable results,” says Lincoln University President Dr. John B. Moseley. “We are seeing our students thrive academically, and these gains are reflective of the dedication and support our campus community provides.”